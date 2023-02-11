Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to Accumulate

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $155.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.72 on Friday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day moving average is $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $387.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

