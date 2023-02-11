Wanchain Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $39.22 million and approximately $832,211.63 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00082279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00062608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00023879 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,926,213 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.