Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Given New $39.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.64.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 284.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

