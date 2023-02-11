Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 284.21% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.