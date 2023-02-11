WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTC:WHTCF – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.80. 15,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 24,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

