Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $320.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.17.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $255.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $217.92 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.77.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 167,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,539,000 after buying an additional 120,454 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 22,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

