Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the January 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of HYI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $14.73.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.