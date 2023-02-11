Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the January 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HYI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 44.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

