Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 478.7% from the January 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE WIW traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 84,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,389. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%.
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
