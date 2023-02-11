Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 478.7% from the January 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE WIW traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 84,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,389. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,545,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,927,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,411,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 760,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 180,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 494,494 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.