William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.00

Shares of William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $15.00. William Hill shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8,600 shares.
William Hill Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28.
About William Hill
William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.
