Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Anne Donovan Bodnar Sells 5,000 Shares

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 2.4 %

WTW stock opened at $244.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,425,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

