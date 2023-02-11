Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 2.4 %

WTW traded up $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.70. The company had a trading volume of 644,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,384. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.73 and a 200-day moving average of $226.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.36.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $87,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,367,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,677,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 220,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after buying an additional 72,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

