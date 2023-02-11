Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.4 %

WTW stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.70. 644,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.73 and its 200-day moving average is $226.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.36.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

