WINkLink (WIN) Market Cap Hits $86.55 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $86.55 million and $7.53 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009042 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $9,198,130.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

