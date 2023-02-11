WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.43 and last traded at $43.47. Approximately 110,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 228,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $49,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $13,406,000. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 52.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter.

