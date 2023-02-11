Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 945,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition were worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC grew its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition by 232.8% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 386,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 270,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,942,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNGL stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Canna-Global Acquisition Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

