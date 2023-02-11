Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,362 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 17.42% of Global Blockchain Acquisition worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,163,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,904,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,248,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,684,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000.

NASDAQ:GBBK opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

