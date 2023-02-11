WOW-token (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.27

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $293.91 million and $6.27 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.56 or 0.01440731 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006511 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015550 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00037129 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.36 or 0.01674862 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001122 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
