WOW-token (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.27

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $293.91 million and $6.27 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.56 or 0.01440731 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00037129 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.36 or 0.01674862 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001122 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02939057 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.