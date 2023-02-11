WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0294 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $293.91 million and $6.27 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.20 or 0.01432862 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006548 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015311 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00037078 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.74 or 0.01665580 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001143 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.