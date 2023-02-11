Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 594,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 415,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Xander Resources Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Xander Resources Company Profile

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

