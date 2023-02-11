Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:XIN opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

