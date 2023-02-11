XPO (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.59.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. XPO has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34.

Institutional Trading of XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in XPO by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of XPO by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.