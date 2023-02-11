XYO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $779,691.33 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $83.47 million and approximately $779,691.33 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00046894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00220971 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002940 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00656154 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $913,078.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

