Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Yellow had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Yellow Stock Down 19.8 %

Shares of YELL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.88. Yellow has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YELL has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yellow

About Yellow

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yellow by 7,409.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 107,658 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Yellow in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Yellow by 6.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 924,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

