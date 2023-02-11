Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Issues Earnings Results

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. Yellow had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Yellow’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Yellow Trading Down 19.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ YELL opened at $2.67 on Friday. Yellow has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.88.
A number of research firms have commented on YELL. Vertical Research downgraded Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.
