Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Issues Earnings Results

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. Yellow had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Yellow’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Yellow Trading Down 19.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ YELL opened at $2.67 on Friday. Yellow has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on YELL. Vertical Research downgraded Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yellow

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Yellow during the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Yellow by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Yellow by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yellow by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Yellow by 7,409.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 107,658 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

