Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. Yellow had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Yellow Stock Down 19.8 %

YELL opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.88. Yellow has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

Get Yellow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yellow Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 146.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 221,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yellow by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after buying an additional 483,953 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yellow by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.