Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. Yellow had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Yellow Stock Down 19.8 %
YELL opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.88. Yellow has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Yellow Company Profile
Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.
