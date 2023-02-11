Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

NYSE YRD opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $285.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

