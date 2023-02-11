YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.23 million and $136,653.23 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YUSD Stablecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00432938 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,222.49 or 0.28678623 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00284119 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $225,277.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUSD Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSD Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.