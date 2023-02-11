Zambesigold Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $44.30 million and approximately $121,942.47 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

