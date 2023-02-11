ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.89% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $25,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 52.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZIM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.