Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 3,224 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $218,587.20.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $227,388.72.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32.

On Friday, December 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 3.3 %

ZM opened at $74.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.55.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

