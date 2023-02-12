ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.57.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.
