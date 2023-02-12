ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

