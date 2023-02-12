Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adient to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.89.
Adient Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE ADNT opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 2.76. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,652 shares of company stock worth $2,277,197. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 19.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adient by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.
