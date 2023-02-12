Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adient to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE ADNT opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 2.76. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adient will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,652 shares of company stock worth $2,277,197. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 19.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adient by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.