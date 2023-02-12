Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €135.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($215.05) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Airbus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIR stock opened at €113.74 ($122.30) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.83. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($107.49).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

