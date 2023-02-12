Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $25.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point lowered Ally Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $51.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,165,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,954,000 after buying an additional 629,965 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ally Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 38,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ally Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.