Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $68.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

