Analysts Set Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Target Price at $1,303.67

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,303.67.

PGPHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Societe Generale cut Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 950 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $964.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $930.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $942.01. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $753.75 and a 12 month high of $1,417.00.

Partners Group Holding AG engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes investments made in private from non-publicly traded companies.

