Analyzing Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) & Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hecla Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Hecla Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hecla Mining $709.16 million 4.89 $35.10 million ($0.04) -143.00

Profitability

Hecla Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Hecla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A Hecla Mining -2.96% 1.35% 0.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Lithium and Hecla Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Hecla Mining 0 1 5 0 2.83

Hecla Mining has a consensus price target of $5.92, suggesting a potential upside of 3.44%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Atlas Lithium on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co. operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations. The Greens Creek segment is located on Admiralty Island near Juneau in southeast Alaska. The Lucky Friday segment is located in northern Idaho. The Casa Berardi segment is located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada and is operated by Aurizon. The San Sebastian segment is located in the state of Durango, Mexico and contains underground mines. The company was founded by Amasa B. Campbell, Patsy Clark, and John Finch on October 14, 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

