Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Earns Neutral Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 900 ($10.82) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 911 ($10.95) to GBX 938 ($11.28) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.82) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Auction Technology Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LON ATG opened at GBX 708 ($8.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 636 ($7.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,112 ($13.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 741.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 800.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £853.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,800.00.

Insider Transactions at Auction Technology Group

About Auction Technology Group

In other news, insider Suzanne Baxter purchased 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 733 ($8.81) per share, for a total transaction of £24,841.37 ($29,861.00).

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

