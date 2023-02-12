Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Earns Neutral Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 900 ($10.82) target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 911 ($10.95) to GBX 938 ($11.28) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.82) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
Auction Technology Group Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of LON ATG opened at GBX 708 ($8.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 636 ($7.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,112 ($13.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 741.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 800.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £853.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,800.00.
About Auction Technology Group
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
