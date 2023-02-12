Baader Bank Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Covestro Stock Performance

Covestro stock opened at €41.70 ($44.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a fifty-two week high of €58.00 ($62.37).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

