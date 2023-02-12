Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $6.42 on Top Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Balancer token can currently be bought for about $6.42 or 0.00029423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $302.42 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002492 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000192 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,294,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,121,145 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars.
