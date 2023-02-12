Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZKAP traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.34. 19,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,964. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

