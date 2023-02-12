Barclays Raises BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 1,000

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.41) to GBX 1,000 ($12.02) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BP from GBX 527 ($6.33) to GBX 549 ($6.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 500 ($6.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BP from GBX 500 ($6.01) to GBX 560 ($6.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BP from GBX 520 ($6.25) to GBX 530 ($6.37) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 588 ($7.07).

LON:BP opened at GBX 560 ($6.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 480.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 462.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. BP’s payout ratio is -26.57%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £373.62 ($449.12). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £373.62 ($449.12). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £314.16 ($377.64). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 213 shares of company stock valued at $105,360.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

