Barclays Raises DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $80.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DD. Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

