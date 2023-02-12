Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 825 ($9.92) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BEZ. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 787 ($9.46) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.04) to GBX 840 ($10.10) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.50) to GBX 711 ($8.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.65) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 740.43 ($8.90).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 661.50 ($7.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 2,756.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 690.50 ($8.30). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 659.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 621.12.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

