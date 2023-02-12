Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.36. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.