Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.36. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.