Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.36. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

