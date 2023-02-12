Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $79.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.56. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 10.13%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Black Hills by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

