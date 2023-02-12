Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Cut to Sell at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 575 ($6.91) to GBX 585 ($7.03) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 600 ($7.21) to GBX 640 ($7.69) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Bodycote Price Performance

Shares of BYPLF opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. Bodycote has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $8.95.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

