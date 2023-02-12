BP (NYSE:BP) Given New GBX 650 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 650 ($7.81) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised BP from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded BP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BP from GBX 603 ($7.25) to GBX 636 ($7.65) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $328.19.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.3966 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -247.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in BP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 943,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in BP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 798,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,891,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth $21,904,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

