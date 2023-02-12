BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,000 by Analysts at Barclays

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.41) to GBX 1,000 ($12.02) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded BP from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BP from GBX 560 ($6.73) to GBX 540 ($6.49) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BP from GBX 527 ($6.33) to GBX 549 ($6.60) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 650 ($7.81) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $328.19.

Shares of BP stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -247.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 2.9% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of BP by 14.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

