Brokerages Set Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Target Price at $43.88

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $77,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,790 shares of company stock worth $729,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.25. Equities analysts expect that Arcellx will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

